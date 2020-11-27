So, it's JUST for the ladies?! M'kay...Happy Birthday, Beatrice!
Not Appropriate.
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
In other news
Shoutout to Sexxx Symbol/Silver Cougar/Hall-of-Fame Banger Misti Zimmerman! The following birthday message was sent in by her daughter:
We're all guilty of being irritating at some point. Click and scroll to vote:
1. Non-Traditional Thanksgiving Foods: