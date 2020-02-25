Not Appropriate.

I don't know. That still seems high...

In other news

Is country music too negative?

Is country music too negative?

"It's so negative that we don't want to have that really dictating our 'internal ad campaign.' I'm really mindful of the music I'm listening to, because it has a powerful impact. If you're going through a divorce or a tough challenge and you're listening to sad music, you're going to be infl…