Not Appropriate.

Fifty Shades of Cheese...

In other news

Has a celebrity's death ever affected you?

Has a celebrity's death ever affected you?

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were killed in a tragic helicopter crash in L.A. yesterday morning, along with seven other people. Kobe was 41. The investigation is still ongoing but the weather may have been a factor. It was extremely foggy at the time of the crash. For more:

NTS Volunteer Training

NTS Volunteer Training

Sunday, January 26th, 10:00 a.m. at Harvest Church in Norfolk. The training is mandatory and will help you get a grasp on how the night will flow and our NEW layout for this year. This a training session only. This is NOT a church service. The training is at: