Drop it like it's...
Not Appropriate.
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
In other news
Wednesday, March 4th Pastor Caleb is back. What's your question? From spiritual to relational to mental to sexual to emotional to financial to metaphysical to supernatural - we're covering it all!
We check out within three minutes when we're bored with a conversation. "Conversation Killers" - the topics that are the most likely to make us tune out are:
1. Basic Repairs We Can't Do: