Monday @ 8:20 a.m. Aaron Truex (Drug Czar, Hyvee East Drug Cartel) and Samantha Wolfe (Dictator, FRHS Foundation) stop by to explain the Ugliest Beard/Mustache Challenge.
Norfawk's Ugliest Beard/Mustache Challenge
Tags
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
Monday @ 7:15 a.m. find out who's gonna be performing at Wayne County Fair next July!
Monday @ 8:20 a.m. Aaron Truex (Drug Czar, Hyvee East Drug Cartel) and Samantha Wolfe (Dictator, FRHS Foundation) stop by to explain the Ugliest Beard/Mustache Challenge.
On Saturday, Nebraska's football coach received a two-year contract extension through December 2026. The basics: 9 years, $45 million - plus bonuses and incentives.
Whether you identify as a dolphin, porpoise, whale, manatee, cheetah, cougar, sea cucumber or manta ray - you are loved and welcome here. Smooch.
1. Cigarette Smoking Hits All-Time Low: https://www.cnn.com/2019/11/14/health/smoking-tobacco-use-cdc-study/index.html