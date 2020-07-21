No More Requests!

Effective immediately and indefinitely! Why? Because...
...it's not safe. Country music frequently encourages unsafe behaviors like:
- Drinkin'.
- Love makin'.
- Boot scootin'.
- Honky tonkin'.
- Redneckin'.
- Skinny dippin'.
- Rebel rousin'.
- Badonkadonk shakin'.
- Tailgatin'.
And since you're too dumb to know what's best for your ears, we here at "Abe Schoenherr in the Morning" will decide for you. Even though your personal health is none of our business, we'll determine whether or not a song is appropriate and healthy enough for your tender, little ear holes to listen to.
Thanks for letting us decide what's best for you! Please share our new policy with everyone you know, so we can also make sure their ears are safe too. Please be sure to include one of the following incredibly meaningful slogans:
- "Better Together."
- "I Am Not A Mask Hole."
- "My Ears, My Choice."
- "Abe Knows Best."
- "Not Today, Funsucker."