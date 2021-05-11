Chris Stapleton: You Should Probably Leave

In other news

How do you "treat" yourself?

How do you "treat" yourself?

Need a pick-me-up? The average person feels the need to treat themself 2-3 times a week. Here are the top situations when we're most likely to treat ourself: 

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

Today is National Eat What You Want Day. What are the foods we'd eat every single day if there weren't consequences?