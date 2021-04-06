Maddie & Tae: Woman You Got

What local/state/national issue is on your mind?

What's happening on the U.S./Mexico border is astounding. As leaders, how can you tell me how deadly and dangerous COVID is but continue to allow unfiltered, unchecked and unvaccinated people (especially children) across the border? Your leadership and lack of transparency is appalling.

What should we do for the next Insider's Party?

More pictures coming! We'll also announce the winning local charity of all the money raised at BangFest '21 and with the new "Cancel Culture" shirts. Thank you for your generosity Bangers! Shoutout to "Tastee" McCarthy & Crew @ District Table & Tap for hosting. You are LOVED!