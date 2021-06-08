Old Dominion: I Was On a Boat That Day

In other news

Not Appropriate.

Not Appropriate.

My second favorite moment of The Backyard Bonanza Giveaway (watch the video)...

Daddy's back!

Daddy's back!

See you Monday, Beautiful. Also, what happened while I was gone?!

How old to you want to live?

How old to you want to live?

Could we live to see the 22nd century? Researchers think the human body might have the ability to live to 150 years old. For more: