Brandon Lay: For My Money

In other news

Has a celebrity's death ever affected you?

Has a celebrity's death ever affected you?

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were killed in a tragic helicopter crash in L.A. yesterday morning, along with seven other people. Kobe was 41. The investigation is still ongoing but the weather may have been a factor. It was extremely foggy at the time of the crash. For more: