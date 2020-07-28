Randy Travis: Fool's Love Affair

Randy Travis: Fool's Love Affair

Scroll down to listen to this UNRELEASED track! The song is the first radio single since Randy’s stroke in 2013. The song will be released digitally July 29th.

Tags

In other news

Are you having more or less of "it"?

Are you having more or less of "it"?

The pandemic has been good for some married couples who have more time together. How often are married couples or people in committed long-term relationships having intimacy/relations/makin' sweet love?