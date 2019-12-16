Which of these 5 Christmas songs is the worst?
New Tune Tuesday: Crappy Christmas Vol. 1
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
In other news
This Wednesday, Pastor Caleb is back to answer your Christmas questions. Things like:
69% of people admit they sometimes turn to "unhealthy" coping mechanisms to deal with stress, like junk food and alcohol. And the average person spends $960 a year just trying to de-stress. For more:
1. Boomers Are Most Self-Centered Generation:
Thank you for buying the new show shirts! This is where every single dollar is going: Norfolk's Night to Shine 2020. For more: