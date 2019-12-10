Neat or Weird?

I'm not sure exactly what they're trying to communicate. How does it come across to you?

In other news

Neat or Weird?

Neat or Weird?

I'm not sure exactly what they're trying to communicate. How does it come across to you?

Take The Snow Pledge

Take The Snow Pledge

*Reciting "The Snow Pledge" does not guarantee that while driving, you will not encounter: morons, dill holes, dill monkeys, idiots, buffoons, buttheads, knuckleheads, jackwagons, jackasses or snow demons. Go ahead and say it out loud: 