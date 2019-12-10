A didgeridoo, enormous rubber duck, lump of coal, and a paperclip necklace ‒ these have all been named the worst gifts ever.

Are these gifts any good:

  • Shower gel.
  • Popcorn tin.
  • Socks.
  • Lotions.
  • Perfume/cologne.
  • Coffee mug.
  • Coffee/Tea.
  • Alcohol/liquor.
  • Candle.
  • Photo calendar.
  • Exercise equipment/gym membership.

