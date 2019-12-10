Are these gifts any good:
- Shower gel.
- Popcorn tin.
- Socks.
- Lotions.
- Perfume/cologne.
- Coffee mug.
- Coffee/Tea.
- Alcohol/liquor.
- Candle.
- Photo calendar.
- Exercise equipment/gym membership.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
*Reciting "The Snow Pledge" does not guarantee that while driving, you will not encounter: morons, dill holes, dill monkeys, idiots, buffoons, buttheads, knuckleheads, jackwagons, jackasses or snow demons. Go ahead and say it out loud:
Whether you identify as a dolphin, porpoise, whale, manatee, cheetah, cougar, sea cucumber or manta ray - you are loved and welcome here. Smooch.