From DDP 38th Annual Meeting, August 16, 2020, Las Vegas, NV

First posted 8/24/20. From Doctors for Disaster Preparedness 38th Annual Meeting, August 16, 2020, Las Vegas, NV.

Tags

In other news

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

Since they re-opened, name one of the top three chain restaurants people have gone back to the most.