For more:
Moron of the Morning:
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
In other news
There won't be a spring game in Memorial Stadium this year, so the Huskers are turning to a video game.
There's a new app called Clementine that wants to help you meditate on the toilet. The sessions last about five minutes and they're supposed to help you quickly de-stress.