For more:
Moron of the Morning:
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
T-shirt. Bumper sticker. Belt buckle. Lingerie. Blanket. Athletic wear. Leisure wear. Hoodie. Medallion. Hand sanitizer. Beanie Baby. Sports bra. Wedding invitation.
*This video is NOT intended to be used as a training tool. The Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worn by all participants in this video is reusable and will be disinfected and prepared for future use. This video was created for your entertainment and so Abe could have a hug!
*This video is NOT intended to be used as a training tool. The Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worn by all participants in this video is reusable and will be disinfected and prepared for future use. This video was created for your entertainment and so Abe could have a hug!
*This video is NOT intended to be used as a training tool. The Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worn by all participants in this video is reusable and will be disinfected and prepared for future use. This video was created for your entertainment and so Abe could have a hug!
Shoutout to Robyn/Dirty Rob/Robbie for inspiring today's poll question! "When are you going to do the 'Let's Get To Know All About Abe' Show?" So, I thought we could all answer the same questions and GET CLOSER! Here you go: