Moron

For more: 

In other news

Welcome to The Mighty Oak...

Welcome to The Mighty Oak...

T-shirt. Bumper sticker. Belt buckle. Lingerie. Blanket. Athletic wear. Leisure wear. Hoodie. Medallion. Hand sanitizer. Beanie Baby. Sports bra. Wedding invitation. 

HugFest 2020: Part 3

HugFest 2020: Part 3

*This video is NOT intended to be used as a training tool. The Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worn by all participants in this video is reusable and will be disinfected and prepared for future use. This video was created for your entertainment and so Abe could have a hug!

HugFest 2020: Part 2

HugFest 2020: Part 2

*This video is NOT intended to be used as a training tool. The Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worn by all participants in this video is reusable and will be disinfected and prepared for future use. This video was created for your entertainment and so Abe could have a hug!

HugFest 2020: Part 1

HugFest 2020: Part 1

*This video is NOT intended to be used as a training tool. The Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worn by all participants in this video is reusable and will be disinfected and prepared for future use. This video was created for your entertainment and so Abe could have a hug!

Are you ready to GET CLOSER?

Are you ready to GET CLOSER?

Shoutout to Robyn/Dirty Rob/Robbie for inspiring today's poll question! "When are you going to do the 'Let's Get To Know All About Abe' Show?" So, I thought we could all answer the same questions and GET CLOSER! Here you go: