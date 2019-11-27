Moron

For more:

https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/2019/11/26/police-2-women-brawl-at-new-jersey-shoprite-over-accusations-of-too-many-items-in-express-checkout-lane/

Tags

In other news

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

People were recently asked to choose one thing they're most thankful for and 6% said what?