For more:
https://www.wxyz.com/news/monroe-county-woman-arrested-for-trying-to-hire-hitman-to-kill-her-ex-husband
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
65% of people who answered an online survey said they'd rather travel back in time. How far back or forward would you travel?
Norfolk High Principal Derek Ippensen covers multiple topics, including what students and parents should expect this next school year. If using a mobile device, click and scroll down to listen to the interview here:
Menards, Walmart, Fox News, The Media - it seems like everyone is boycotting something these days.