During a traffic stop early Sunday, Jacqueline Hubbard did not hesitate to answer when a Florida cop asked if she “had any drugs on her person.”
The 59-year-old Hubbard, who was in the front passenger seat not wearing a seat belt, reportedly told a patrolman that she was in possession of crack cocaine that was stored in what she called her “felony purse.”
The purse, which was around Hubbard’s neck, contained two crack rocks, a small baggie of cocaine, and two glass crack pipes, according to arrest affidavits. The contents of the "felony purse" resulted in Hubbard’s bust on two criminal charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance, a felony.
Pictured above, Hubbard is locked up in the county jail in lieu of $2150 bond. Court filings do not indicate whether her “felony purse”--or just its contents--was seized as evidence.
Hubbard’s rap sheet includes convictions for disorderly intoxication; drunk driving; theft; boating under the influence; trespass; cocaine possession; and violating probation. She served about 14 months in state prison on the felony cocaine count.
-The Smoking Gun: http://www.thesmokinggun.com/buster/cocaine/felony-purse-contents-673902