Moron

For more:

https://nypost.com/2020/04/27/woman-allegedly-steals-nypd-car-gets-caught-in-traffic/

In other news

Can you play...?

Can you play...?

You can request whatever song you want but you CANNOT mention the name of the artist or the actual song title. Get creative!

Is President Trump To Blame?

Is President Trump To Blame?

*Listen to the full clip at the bottom of this page! Officials in several states including Maryland, New York, and Illinois say they saw an increase in calls to poison control about exposure to disinfectants after President Trump's press briefing last week. 