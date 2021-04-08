Moron

For more:

https://www.fox13news.com/news/onstar-is-a-beautiful-thing-auburndale-woman-attempts-to-steal-vehicle-from-dealership-during-test-drive

Tags

In other news

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

55% of Americans think eating is a form of therapy. What are the top foods we look forward to eating?