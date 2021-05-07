Moron

For more:

https://lawandcrime.com/crime/this-smiling-woman-allegedly-sat-chilling-on-lawn-watching-house-go-up-in-flames-while-someone-was-still-inside-video/

Tags

In other news

Will you miss anything about COVID life?

Will you miss anything about COVID life?

Now that things are returning to "normal" - what are you going to miss? You know, staying at home, not attending events all the time, saving money on going out to eat, etc.? 