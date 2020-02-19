For more:
https://www.news5cleveland.com/news/local-news/akron-canton-news/36-year-old-woman-charged-for-repeatedly-calling-911-because-her-parents-shut-off-her-cell-phone
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The new patients came as 57 U.S. evacuees continued to be quarantined at a Nebraska National Guard training base. For more:
I don't know what's gonna happen in November but I know what it's gonna smell like...
40% of people hate this about themselves. Women are more likely to not like this about themselves than men.
A new survey found 31% of us double-dip our chips at parties and social gatherings. And it was voted the worst food-related thing people do. The "Top 5 Food" offenses: