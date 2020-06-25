Moron of the Morning: Woman Assaults Boyfriend With Hot Pizza abe@106kix.com Abe106kix Author email Jun 25, 2020 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save For more: http://www.thesmokinggun.com/documents/stupid/pizza-burn-battery-562930 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Abe106kix Author email Follow Abe106kix Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today In other news What's on YOUR mind? Here's a few of mine: Not Appropriate. Are you guys open 24/7? NYMHM: Faking A Sick Day, Male Drivers vs. Female Drivers 1. Reasons Mosquitos Love You: Super Stoopid Trivia You're more likely to be stung by a bee if you're eating _______. Moron of the Morning: Woman Assaults Boyfriend With Hot Pizza For more: Should students be required to wear masks? What about our locals schools and students K-12? Not Appropriate. Some of you just need to stay home PERMANENTLY... NYMHM: Chess Is Racist, Nestle Renaming Candy 1. Moving To Canada Over Politics: Super Stoopid Trivia 30% of people have broken quarantine to do what? Cancellations / Delays WeatherThreat.com Closings