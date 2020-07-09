For more:
http://www.thesmokinggun.com/buster/domestic-battery/toilet-paper-battery-782059
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Do you normally get a flu shot? Nebraska surpassed 20,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus while nearly 15,000 have recovered from the virus. The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 had reached 282 by the end of Tuesday. For more:
Two guys in Denver got into a fight Sunday morning over a public power outlet. One guy stabbed the other one and now the cops are trying to find him. For more:
Both women eventually started filming each other and it got physical after the woman who took her mask off said she believes in "white power." To watch the video: