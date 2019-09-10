A Florida Woman assaulted her wife after discovering the victim “sleeping in her spot on the bed,” police report.
Ashley Crampton, 33, was arrested yesterday for domestic battery following an altercation in the couple’s room at a Budget Inn in Clearwater. Pictured at right, Crampton was booked Sunday into the Pinellas County jail on the misdemeanor charge.
According to an arrest affidavit, Crampton’s spouse told police that her wife “was upset she was sleeping in her spot on the bed.” Crampton, cops allege, “kicked the victim off the bed with her feet.” When the 26-year-old sought to “get back up onto the bed” several hours later, Crampton allegedly punched her multiple times in the back of the neck. When the victim later sought to give Crampton a donut, “the defendant slapped the victim’s hand to make her drop the donut,” the affidavit states.
When questioned by Clearwater police, Crampton reportedly “advised she ‘snapped’ and did slap the victim.” Crampton claimed that she struck her wife because “the victim got on top of her and started hitting her first.” Police reported observing no injuries on the victim, who has been married to Crampton for three years.
