Followers of the Galesburg (Illinois) Police Facebook page have been doing double takes since the booking photo of a wanted Galesburg man was posted last week.

“Wow, the resemblance,” Christina Balmer commented, referring to the likeness Todd W. Barrick, Jr. bears to Walter White, the main character of the popular TV show “Breaking Bad.” Barrick, 50, sports the same bald head and similar facial features as White, including the distinctive goatee, and is also 50 years old, the same age as the character when the TV series begins.

Galesburg Police say they posted Barrick’s booking photo because he is wanted for probation violation related to possession of methamphetamine. In the TV show, the character of Walter White is a chemistry teacher who becomes infamous for manufacturing meth.

As of Monday afternoon, Galesburg Police say Barrick is still at-large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151.

