For more:
https://www.mlive.com/news/flint/2020/02/woman-fires-shot-into-taco-bell-after-becoming-upset-over-order.html
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
It's "Thirty Second Thursday"! Any topic, any subject YOU want to discuss on the show - it's wiiiiiiiiide open.
True or False: You should get rid of all facial hair to stay safe from Coronavirus.
NEGATIVE: How can you eliminate them from your life? POSITIVE: How can you spend more time with them?
1. Candidate Ends Campaign After Heroin Overdose: