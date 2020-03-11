Moron

For more:

http://www.thesmokinggun.com/documents/crime/total-dick-move-in-wisconsin-827014

In other news

Should schools close or cancel activities to prevent Coronavirus?

Should schools close or cancel activities to prevent Coronavirus?

WJAG News: Norfolk Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson talked about coronavirus precautions at Monday's Board of Education meeting. Thompson took part in a video conference call with several state officials, the Nebraska Commissioner of Education, the CEO of the Department of …