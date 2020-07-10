Moron

For more:

https://cwbchicago.com/2020/07/cops-recover-stolen-suv-on-northwest-side-then-another-thief-steals-it-from-the-police-station.html

Tags

In other news

Do you have a "type"?

Do you have a "type"?

According to a new study, there really isn't such a thing as a "type" in dating. All we really want are people who have positive qualities. For more:

Will you get the COVID-19 vaccine when it's available?

Will you get the COVID-19 vaccine when it's available?

Do you normally get a flu shot? Nebraska surpassed 20,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus while nearly 15,000 have recovered from the virus. The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 had reached 282 by the end of Tuesday. For more: 