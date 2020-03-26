For more:
https://www.stgeorgeutah.com/news/archive/2020/03/24/asd-home-invader-hiding-in-dumpster-surprised-by-trash-day-pick-up-deputies-arrest-3#.Xnx2ozJKiM-
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Neighbors in Milwaukee put on a bunch of inflatable T-rex costumes and organized a dinosaur parade the other day. They stayed six feet away at all times, and marched through town to cheer people up. For more:
What are the top three states that have been drinking the most during the quarantine?
Vote here or submit your own! Scroll down to vote...
1. Is Coronavirus Bringing Us Together Or Pushing Us Apart?: