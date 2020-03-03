Moron

For more:

https://www.thesun.co.uk/motors/11078941/11-year-old-pulled-over-family-fed-up-with-playing-playstation/

Tags

In other news

What are your Conversation Killers?

What are your Conversation Killers?

We check out within three minutes when we're bored with a conversation. "Conversation Killers" - the topics that are the most likely to make us tune out are: 

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

Happy Super Tuesday! What percentage of people have unfriended someone on social media because of their political views?