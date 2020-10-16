For more:
https://www.fox2detroit.com/news/detroit-woman-says-she-woke-up-to-pastor-peeing-on-her-on-plane
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The majority of people say they're expecting the toughest winter ever. After face masks and toilet paper, what are the top things people are stocking up on?
A few weeks ago, I was passed by a motorcycle doing 70-80 mph - WHILE DRIVING IN TOWN!!! It was also in a "no passing zone" and near a residential area. I called the cops but I'm not sure what happened to the driver.
1. More Susceptible To Demon Attacks:
Of the people who say their house is haunted, 29% say they've experienced what sign?