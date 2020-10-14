Moron

For more:

https://nypost.com/2020/10/12/alaska-mayor-admits-to-relationship-with-news-anchor/

In other news

Did she do the right thing?

Did she do the right thing?

A jewelry store clerk exposed a customer's affair by "accidentally" putting the personalized gifts he bought for his wife and mistress in each other's bags. Watch the video here and scroll down to vote: 