Moron

For more:

https://abcnews.go.com/US/man-lucky-alive-found-stuck-inside-farm-equipment/story?id=78169864

Tags

In other news

New Tune Tuesday: Special Edition

New Tune Tuesday: Special Edition

It's been YEARS in the making, so get ready for a surprise guest on the next New Tune Tuesday! It's going down June 15th @ 7:25 a.m. on 106 KIX.