For more:
http://www.thesmokinggun.com/documents/stupid/dumb-moran-210935
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Where are we going and what are we doing once we get there?
What's happening on the U.S./Mexico border is astounding. As leaders, how can you tell me how deadly and dangerous COVID is but continue to allow unfiltered, unchecked and unvaccinated people (especially children) across the border? Your leadership and lack of transparency is appalling.