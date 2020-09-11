For more:
https://www.wdrb.com/news/kentucky-man-accused-of-stealing-police-k-9-luring-him-out-with-vienna-sausages/article_26892276-f1de-11ea-9d01-47cfd277d37a.html
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Facebook is paying people to deactivate their Facebook and Instagram accounts for a few weeks leading up to November's election. If they pick you, you can get up to $120. They're doing this to test just how much of an impact social media has on democracy. For more: