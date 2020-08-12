Moron

For more: 

https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/man-fined-for-sitting-in-car-during-housemates-noisy-bedroom-romp-20200811-p55km9.html

Tags

In other news

The Husker Prayer

The Husker Prayer

We treat football like a religion. Our Saturdays are more sacred than our Sundays. We worship at the altar of sports. Athletes and coaches are our gods. We rearrange our schedules to attend a sporting event but rarely attend a religious service outside of a funeral or a wedding.