Moron

For more: 

https://www.nny360.com/top_stories/n-y-man-accused-of-stealing-school-bus-in-pennsylvania-to-drive-home/article_f337c3ef-0558-500c-9acf-19d6ad16f166.html

Tags

In other news

Was Blake Shelton right or wrong?

Was Blake Shelton right or wrong?

Blake Shelton is taking heat after discussing a recent update on coronavirus statistics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Cheap or Frugal?

Cheap or Frugal?

There's a difference between being frugal and being cheap. But what's the difference? Are the following things CHEAP or FRUGAL:

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

Whose fault is it, if your phone wakes you up in the middle of the night: Yours or the person contacting you?