Moron

For more:

https://www.gainesvilletimes.com/news/badge-bar/oakwood-steak-n-shake-employee-allegedly-held-gun-to-employees-head-demanded-money/

Tags

In other news

Who is it awkward to get a gift for or from?

Who is it awkward to get a gift for or from?

Megan's on the show Thursday and has a great twist to the poll question. Is it okay for a lady friend to get her guy friend (when both of you are in relationships with other people) a gift for Christmas?