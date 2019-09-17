Moron of the Morning: Handcuffed Couple Have Sex In Cop Car

While under arrest in the rear of a police car, a handcuffed Florida couple removed their clothes and began having sex, an encounter that eventually was interrupted when a sheriff’s deputy “opened the door to stop them,” according to an arrest report.
Around 11:40 PM Friday, a cop stopped a man and woman who were riding bicycles with no lights on a street in Fernandina Beach, a city outside Jacksonville. “As the two bikes cut across the read, they were almost hit by another vehicle...due to them not having any lights on,” a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office deputy noted.
While questioning the suspects--Megan Mondanaro, 35, and Aaron Thomas, 31--a patrolman noted that they each smelled of booze, had bloodshot eyes, and slurred speech. Mondanaro, who declined to perform field sobriety tests, was busted after the deputy concluded she was cycling while impaired. “Megan was arrested and placed in the backseat of my patrol vehicle,” Officer Mark Hunter reported.
The cop then turned his attention to Thomas, who was subsequently arrested after he performed poorly on some sobriety tests and showed “signs of impairment.” A search of Thomas’s backpack turned up seven full cans of Four Loko and one empty. Thomas said that the couple was coming from the Hammerhead Beach Bar when stopped by police.
“Aaron was arrested and placed in the backseat of my patrol vehicle with Megan, who was already arrested,” Hunter noted. Both suspects were handcuffed before being placed in the cop car. While Hunter was outside his squad car waiting for a vehicle to transport Mondanaro and Thomas to jail, “Megan and Aaron took their clothes off and started to have sex,” according to arrest reports.
Upon spotting the pair trysting, Hunter “opened up the door to stop them.” By then, “Aaron was naked and Megan had her pants down where her vaginal area was visible. I also observed her bra was half way off and her breasts were fully visible,” Hunter noted.
As Thomas was being removed from the cruiser, he pulled away from a second deputy who was knocked to the ground. The naked Thomas--who had moved his handcuffed hands to the front of his body--then fled through a parking lot. He was eventually corralled behind a nearby Cold Stone Creamery.
When being transferred to another car, Mondanaro--who has "Miss Thirsty" tattooed on her left arm--allegedly “became violent and starting kicking at” a deputy. As a result of being forced to the ground, Mondanaro suffered abrasions on her face (as seen in the above mug shot).
Mondanaro, who is locked up in lieu of $12,508 bond, has been charged with DUI, resisting officers, exposure of sexual organs, and engaging in lascivious acts. Thomas, who is being held without bond, faces similar charges, as well as escape and making threats against public officials counts.
