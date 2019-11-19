For more:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-11-18/professor-wrote-laundering-book-then-washed-millions-u-s-says
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
1. Vegans Suing BK Over Vegan Whopper: https://www.fastcompany.com/90432707/a-vegan-is-suing-burger-king-because-its-impossible-whoppers-are-meat-adjacent
On Saturday, Nebraska's football coach received a two-year contract extension through December 2026. The basics: 9 years, $45 million - plus bonuses and incentives.
Monday @ 7:15 a.m. find out who's gonna be performing at Wayne County Fair next July!