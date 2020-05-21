For more:
https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2020/05/19/man-81-accused-of-killing-65-year-old-relative-in-sadomasochistic-love-play-officials-say/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Wednesday, May 20th we'll highlight the 2020 graduates from Pender High School. For more:
Wednesday, May 20th we'll highlight the 2020 graduates from Lyons-Decatur Northeast. For more:
Recently, Fremont High School held their online graduation ceremony. Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse, an alumnus of Fremont High, delivered a somewhat controversial commencement address. His speech begins 48 seconds into the video. Here are some of his remarks: