Moron

For more: 

https://www.wate.com/news/jacksboro-woman-seen-chewing-on-horses-mane-charged-with-public-intoxication/

Tags

In other news

Will Facebook/social media have any impact on the election?

Will Facebook/social media have any impact on the election?

Facebook is paying people to deactivate their Facebook and Instagram accounts for a few weeks leading up to November's election. If they pick you, you can get up to $120. They're doing this to test just how much of an impact social media has on democracy. For more:

Which is better?

Which is better?

If you could only keep one of the two holidays, which one are you keeping? FYI - it's not even close. Thanksgiving would MURDER Halloween...