Moron

A Pennsylvania couple is facing theft charges after their bank accidentally deposited more than $100,000 into their account.

State police say Robert and Tiffany Williams of Montoursville spent most of the money on items ranging from an SUV to a race car. State police say the couple living at a home on Cypress Street in Montoursville got themselves into hot water after spending money that wasn`t theirs.

Investigators say Robert and Tiffany Williams had $120,000 deposited into their account at BB&T on May 31st through a mistake by a teller. But instead of contacting the bank about the deposit, the couple allegedly spent most of the money. All in two and a half weeks, between June 3 through the 19th.

Neighbors were stunned. “That is kind of shocking, with all the procedures the banks have set up, checking and double-checking and triple-checking, there`s no way anybody gets away with that stuff,” said Nate Weaver. State police say the Williams bought an SUV, two four-wheelers, a camper, a car trailer.

Police say the Williams also used the money on bills, car repairs, cash purchases and even gave $15,000 to friends in need of money. “I would check in with the bank first before I didn`t anything, I`m not that dumb but some people do stupid things sometimes,” said Robert Painton. Once the bank realized its mistake, it transferred the $120,000 to the correct account.

It contacted Tiffany Williams on June 20th and told her the couple had to pay back the $107,000 in overdraft fees they incurred. On June 21st, the bank called again. Tiffany said she and her husband would work out a payment plan. Court papers show after those two initial phone calls from the bank, the couple had no contact with bank representatives, despite several attempts by the bank to reach them.

The couple is now facing felony theft charges. A man at the Williams` home said he was Robert`s father. “I have no idea, I don`t even know what`s going on. I`m just the dad, I have no idea what`s going on, I don`t know what to tell you,” he said. Robert and Tiffany Williams were released on $25,000 bail.

-ABC 16 Scranton: https://wnep.com/2019/09/06/state-police-couple-went-on-spending-spree-after-accidental-deposit-of-120k-in-bank-account/

Tags

In other news

Living in America with "Mano"

Living in America with "Mano"

Netherlands exchange student, Mano describes his personal experiences on the highly intriguing audio series "Living in America"!

"To Norfolk With Love" is this Saturday!

"To Norfolk With Love" is this Saturday!

TNWL is a community-wide day of service where followers of Jesus from every denomination and creed join together to serve side-by-side to demonstrate the love of Christ to our city. Our dream is that as we lay down some of our differences and take up loving projects of all kinds around the c…

What should we do about vaping?

What should we do about vaping?

The CDC issued an urgent alert telling Americans to stop vaping immediately.  There have been approximately 450 cases of a mysterious lung disease reported in 33 states, with at least five deaths tied to vaping. For more:

NYMHM: Take More Naps, Lemon vs. Vanilla

NYMHM: Take More Naps, Lemon vs. Vanilla

1. How Cheap Is Your Mattress?: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cheap-sleep-survey-shows-more-than-a-quarter-of-americans-spent-200-or-less-even-nothing-on-their-mattress-300912737.html