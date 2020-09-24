For more:
https://www.fox9.com/news/ex-university-of-st-thomas-student-pleads-guilty-to-making-fake-bomb-threat
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The CDC has put out Halloween guidelines and they're saying trick-or-treating, indoor parties, indoor haunted houses and hayrides or tractor rides with strangers are high risk and should be avoided. For more:
Scroll for more pics! It's in the alleyway between Fourth and Fifth streets behind Magnolia's on Norfolk Avenue.