For more:
https://soranews24.com/2020/04/13/japanese-boss-punches-employee-who-came-to-work-after-being-told-to-stay-home-for-coronavirus-risk/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
There won't be a spring game in Memorial Stadium this year, so the Huskers are turning to a video game.
There's a new app called Clementine that wants to help you meditate on the toilet. The sessions last about five minutes and they're supposed to help you quickly de-stress.