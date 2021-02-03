Moron

For more:

https://www.thesmokinggun.com/buster/florida/florida-man-forehead-082415

In other news

Not Appropriate.

In honor of my wife's birthday, there is no NA today. She is the original inspiration for this feature because it's something she frequently says to me. 

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

This Valentine's Day, the average man is spending $231. How much is the average woman spending?