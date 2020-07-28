For more:
https://www.wkbw.com/news/local-news/18-year-old-charged-with-operating-amish-buggy-while-drunk-in-chautauqua-county
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
And vice versa? I switched my wife's ringtone to "Back That Thang Up" by Juvenile (https://youtu.be/WpQrAbkM3dI) and she HATES it. On the flipside, she loves anything by Peter Cetera - I can't stand that dude's voice. Total cheesefest.
This includes our 21 county listening area and data was compiled from our local health departments: